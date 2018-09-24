Stolen statue leaves homeowners shocked, emotional over its sentimental value

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- West Valley City Police are looking for a man who stole a wolf statue out of a front yard.

Michelle Pearson, the owner of the statue, said her husband gave it to her for Mother’s day two years ago.

“When he saw it, he thought about the White Wolf, bought it and brought it home to me,” said Pearson.

The White Wolf Pearson’s referring to was reintroduced to Yellowstone back in 1995. Pearson said she watched the wolf grow up from a puppy until it was shot by a poacher 12 years later.

“It means an awful lot to me,” Pearson said.

Security camera’s on Pearson’s house show a man coming to her yard around 1 a.m. and then two other times to get the wolf statue.

“The guy picked up the statue, and he realized how heavy it was,” said Pearson. “It was close to 100 lbs.”

West Valley City Police said they don’t have any leads because the security camera footage was dark, but if anyone knows or sees the statue in their neighborhood, to please call them.

Meanwhile, Pearson said she’s grateful nothing worse was taken.

“Like my husband says, it’s just a statue,” said Pearson. “I mean it could’ve been my dog, it could’ve come into my house, but I just never thought that anybody would take our yard art.”