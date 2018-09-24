× Provo man arrested for allegedly spying on young boys in locker room of rec center

PROVO, Utah — A Provo man was arrested Saturday after allegedly committing a lewd act in front of a child in the locker room of a recreation center.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the Provo Recreation Center on 320 W. 500 N. on a report of a sex offense.

When officers arrived at the recreation center, they were told that an adult male, later identified as Steven Little, 45, performed a lewd act and made inappropriate sounds in front of a stall in the locker room, where a 10-year-old boy was using the bathroom.

While being interviewed by police, Little admitted to performing a lewd act in front of the boy, the probable cause statement said. Little also stated that he watched two other boys in the shower of the locker room that day.

Little was booked into the Utah County Jail for one count of lewdness involving a child, a class-A misdemeanor, and voyeurism against a child under 14 years of age, a class-A misdemeanor.