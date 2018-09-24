New Latter-day Saint LGBTQ support group, ‘Listen learn and Love,’ to host presentation in Orem

Orem, Utah — Listen Learn and Love, a new Latter-day Saint LGBTQ support organization will be hosting a free presentation entitled ‘Being a Good Latter-day Saint and Supporting God’s LGBTQ Children.’ It will be held on Tuesday, September 25th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at SCERA Center for the Arts located at 745 State St., Orem, UT 84058.

Richard Ostler, founder of Listen Learn and Love and active Latter-day Saint, will be the presenter. While servicing as a YSA Bishop, Richard connected with God’s LGBTQ children and better learned their unique, and often difficult road. He shares Christ like principles to support, respect and love God’s LGBTQ children. The presentation in not affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I’ve been to Richard’s presentation and encourage you to attend,” said Steve Young, former NFL quarterback and Listen, Learn & Love Advisory Board Member.

The event is designed to be consistent with President M. Russell Ballard’s comments, “Mormon leaders, along with the rank and file, need to listen to and understand what LGBT members are feeling and experiencing. We must do better than we have in the past until all feel they have a spiritual home… a place to worship and serve the Lord.” (Nov 2017 BYU Devotional)

The event is open and free to the general public (generally 18 and older). However, registration is required and you can register here.

Listen Learn and Love is a Latter-day Saint LGBTQ resource center. It provides a central resource with links to organizations, therapists, crisis services, articles, stories, blogs, podcasts books and Facebook groups.

You can read the organization’s mission statement here.