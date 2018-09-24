× Most Utahns think legal immigration should be easier, poll says

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by Utah Policy says that most Utahns believe that legal immigration into the United States should be easier.

The poll posed the question, “When it comes to people legally immigrating to the United States, with which of the following do you most agree?”

Those polled were then given the choices of it being easier to legally immigrate to the U.S., harder to immigrate to the U.S. or should stay the same.

According to the poll, 56 percent of Utahns said that it should be easier to immigrate to the United States legally. 28 percent said it should stay the way it currently is, and 12 percent said it should become harder. Four percent of those polled said they did not know.

The poll stated that 76 percent of people ages 18-24 were for easier immigration, while only 36 percent of older people said it should be easier.

Saturday, the Trump administration said it plans to make it harder for immigrants to come to the United States if they are likely to use certain public benefits, such as food stamps or health care.