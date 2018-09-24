Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to address deferred maintenance during visit to Zion National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHERN UTAH -- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and several Utah congressman will visit Zion National Park Monday to call on Congress to address deferred maintenance in the National Park Service.

According to a press release from the Department of the Interior, Zinke will be joined by three members of Utah's Congressional delegation.

Rob Bishop, Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and a Republican representing District 1, will be joined by fellow Republican Congressmen Chris Stewart, District 2, and John Curtis, District 3.

The press release states Monday's event will "showcase the park's deferred maintenance backlog and call on Congressional action to fix the $12 billion backlog of maintenance within the National Park Service."

