Crews battle Roosevelt Fire in Wyoming; evacuations ordered, 48,348 acres burned

JACKSON, Wyo. — Crews are working to further contain the Roosevelt Fire, which is burning near Jackson, Wyoming in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The fire, which has been burning since Sept. 15, is currently burning 48,348 acres and is 25 percent contained.

The fire quickly grew and spread due to Red Flag fire conditions in the area. It is burning dense timber, on steep, rugged terrain.

The fire triggered evacuations on Sept. 17 for subdivisions near the area, including the Upper Hoback, Rolling Thunder and Jim Bridger Estates. On Sept. 18 Hoback Ranches was evacuated.

Major fire growth on Sunday prompted evacuations of Fisherman Creek, Rim Ranches, Sgt. Lane, Rim Station, Flying ‘A’ Ranch, Cline Ranc and the Black Butte and Packer Miner subdivisions.

“The Red Cross has a standby shelter at the Pinedale LDS Church. Check back for more shelter updates. For resource needs or assistance contact the Lions Club rooseveltFireAid@gmail.com,” officials wrote.

Personnel worked on a back burn along Highways 189 and 191 Monday to try to get a strategic hold on the fire.

“There is potential for a full highway closure,” officials said, if they could not get the incident under control soon.

For a current map of evacuation zones and a map of the fire, click here.

Photos of the fire can be seen below: