Beauty inspiration for fall brides

When it comes to fall beauty for brides -- look no further than outside your window for inspiration.

Muchacha Mary joined The PLACE with some trends many fall brides will be wanting at their weddings.

She demonstrated an easy DIY hairstyle incorporating fall foliage wrapped in wire.

Muchacha Mary suggests dramatic nails in colors like crimson with a matching pout.

You’ll see highlighter and eyeshadows in a soft gold tone.. and peach blush tones with faux freckles.

For more information look for her on Instagram @muchachamary or visit muchachamary.blogspot.com