Algal bloom with extremely high toxin levels forces closure of Panguitch Lake

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Panguitch Lake in Garfield County was closed Monday due to extremely high toxin levels from an ongoing cyanobacteria bloom.

Southwest Utah Public Health issued a danger advisory and the closure of the lake which is in the upper Sevier River drainage system.

The Utah Division of Water Quality first observed the large algal bloom on interpolated satellite imagery and visited Panguitch Lake on August 7.

According to the Utah Division of Environmental Quality, test results show microcystin levels are 12.5 times higher than the recreation health-based threshold.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has contacted livestock operators in the area and recommended they prevent cattle from drinking water from the reservoir and downstream sources.

BREAKING: @SWUHEALTH has issued a Danger Advisory/Closure for Panguitch Lake based on extremely high toxin levels in the lake from an ongoing cyanobacteria bloom. Closure signs will be posted today.https://t.co/zsQeHY8CPW — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) September 24, 2018

Toxin test results show microcystin levels after 5000x dilution were at least 12.5 times higher than the recreation health-based threshold for a Danger Advisory. pic.twitter.com/QY42eRsvIn — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) September 24, 2018