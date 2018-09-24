5 common errors when strapping kids in car seats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September 23-29, 2018 is Child Passenger Safety Week. That means, it’s a good time to check on your own kids’ or grandkids’ safety in the car.

Unfortunately, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children under 13. In 2016, among children under five years old, car seats saved an estimated 328 lives. But another 370 children could have survived if they had been buckled up 100 percent of the time.

Parents think that they have correctly installed their child’s car seat, but nearly 6 out of 10 car seats are installed incorrectly.

The top 5 most common errors were:

The wrong harness slot was used in both rear and forward facing restraints. The retainer/ chest clip was not properly positioned The child safety seat was loose The harness strap was loose The lap belt was improperly placed for a child in a booster seat or a lap and shoulder belt

For more information on car seat safety go to CLICKIT.UTAH.GOV