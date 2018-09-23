× Wrong-way driver on SR-9 sends 1 to hospital, a driver to jail

ST. GEORGE — Multiple agencies responded to a crash reported on state Route 9 where a reported reckless driver going the wrong way sent an SUV into a rollover to avoid a head-on collision Saturday morning the St. George News reports.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle rollover on SR-9 near mile marker 16 in Virgin, just a few miles east of LaVerkin involving a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta and a sky blue 2018 Hyundai Tucson SUV, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Adams said.

Upon arrival, emergency medical responders found an injured passenger in the Hyundai, and she was subsequently transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, Adams said, while the driver declined treatment but rode in the ambulance with his girlfriend.

The man and single occupant in the Jetta, later identified as Robert S. McMurtrey of LaVerkin, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

