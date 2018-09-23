× Video: Phillip Lindsay ejected from Broncos game for throwing punch

BALTIMORE — Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from Sunday’s game after officials said he threw punches in a pile of players while trying to recover the football, KDVR reported Sunday.

The incident happened late in the second quarter after Case Keenum was strip-sacked and a scuffle broke out while a pile of players battled for possession of a live ball.

Lindsay dived into the pile late and after debating, officials flagged Lindsay for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected him from the game.

.@Broncos Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing several punches in the pile. #DENvsBLT pic.twitter.com/XLx1BM7zci — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

Lindsay’s ejection was a big blow for the Broncos who were later shut out in the second half. The penalty took the Broncos out of field goal range on the play.

Lindsay finished Sunday’s game with 20 yards rushing on four carries.

The Broncos lost the game 27-14.