Unlike anything in Utah, this huge new retirement community offers a 'life plan'

Taylorsville • Bill and Pat Hardesty will soon pledge their remaining years to a new “life plan” at a place called Summit Vista reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

Just returned to their West Valley City home from a workout, 66-year-old Pat Hardesty said she still has loads to sort and pack as they downsize for the move. Husband Bill, 61, does, too, and pondered last week as to which friends might like some of his favorite books as gifts.

The couple has a two-bedroom apartment reserved at what’s planned as a massive senior living campus, now emerging on a rare 105-acre piece of undeveloped ground in southwest Taylorsville.

A hundred or more Wasatch Front seniors are poised to make the same jump starting in October, filling in the initial two buildings of Utah’s first full continuing-care retirement community. If Summit Vista reaches complete build out, the 1,800-unit campus would place among the biggest senior projects of any kind in the state.

