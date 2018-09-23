Uniquely Utah: Butch Cassidy’s Boyhood Home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The recently restored boyhood home of Butch Cassidy is located just south of Circleville, Utah.

There is a small parking lot and restrooms just off of Highway 89 which are always open, however, the cabin is only open to the public during special events or by arranging a group tour. For more information visit the Facebook page here.

The entire region is a great destination for those looking to connect with the old west.

