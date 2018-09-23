Rocky Mountain Raceway closes after 22 years in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, the Rocky Mountain Raceway in West Valley City announced that it would be closing down.

The raceway, which has been open for 22 years, sits on a 50-acre property that will soon be used for commercial development.

After so many years, many raceway patrons and organizers remembered the good times but were sad to see a place that holds so many memories go.

Watch the video above to see the last race on the Rocky Mountain Raceway's pavement, and hear from those who hold the tracks dear to their heart.