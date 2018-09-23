× Owner offers $1,000 reward for return of stolen mountain bike in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City resident is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a mountain bike worth $8,000, that he said was stolen from the back of his truck.

Bram Jensen said the bike was locked in the back of his truck, which was parked in the driveway of his home near 400 E. and 700 S.

Jensen described the bike as a black, size small Santa Cruz V10 with purple logos on the frame.

Video of the alleged theft can be seen below:

