City sends scathing letter to North Temple motel, saying it harbors drug dealers, prostitutes and illegal activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Chief of Police Mike Brown sent a scathing letter to the management of a North Temple hotel, demanding changes.

In the 4-page letter dated September 19, Brown describes several “nuisance activities” police have witnessed on the property of the Gateway Inn.

“This letter is a notice, saying we want some things to change at this business,” said Paul Murphy, spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “In this area [North Temple], businesses have expressed concern. They have seen an increase in crime and have seen an increase in things that look disturbing.”

Some of the crimes listed include illegal drug use, prostitution and aggravated assault.

“Those concerns were brought to Mayor Biskupski. She listened to those concerns and this is part of our efforts to do something about it,” Murphy said.

No specific time frame is given for the hotel to make improvements, but the city is threatening legal action if the issues persist.

“It’s spelled out in the letter,” Murphy said. “Our understanding is the owner is willing to make those changes.”

FOX13 reached out the man who is addressed in the letter. He declined our request for an on-camera interview. Over the phone, he said the hotel is working to make improvements like installing a security gate.

He said this isn’t an overnight fix and he hopes police will increase their presence in the neighborhood to fight back against the illicit activities. Police say they are more than willing to do their part.

“We have made a pledge to them that we will go down there and address those issues,” said Detective Keith Horrocks of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The letter lists 23 bullet points or recommendations from the city to the hotel to improve safety on the property.