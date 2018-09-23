Bullied student attends homecoming after being asked by Miss Greater Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Students at a Taylorsville high school pulled a prank on a bullied student by tricking him into thinking he had been asked to the homecoming dance when in reality it was a hoax.

What happened next left the bullied student with the last laugh — and it’s all caught on camera.

Miss Greater Salt Lake, Dexonna Talbot, heard about the incident and showed up at Michael Conrad’s history class to ask him out for real.

The couple attended the homecoming Saturday, and documented the special day:

