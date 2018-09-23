× UPDATE: Missing American Fork teens found in Oregon

UPDATE: Two missing runaway teens from American Fork were located on Sunday, Sept. 23 in Oregon. The American Fork Police Department said when the teens became tired and hungry they called their parents. Police said the parents are in the process of bringing the two teens home.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — The American Fork Police Department released photos and information on two juvenile runaways, whose car was found abandoned in Idaho.

Drake Niles Mathews and Abraham Terry Chidester were both seen last on Wednesday. They are both 17-years-old.

Police said they believed that both Mathews and Chidester planned to intentionally run away.

Their vehicle, described as a white 2002 Mazda Millenia with Utah license plates, was found abandoned in Ada County, Idaho, police said.

“We believe both of these juveniles are maintaining contact with their high school friends and are being financially supplemented by them through the app: Venmo,” the American Fork Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teens was asked to call 801-794-3970.