3 Questions With Bob Evans: Donovan Mitchell, Point Guard for the Utah Jazz

He is a standout NBA rookie, whose stock is quickly rising in the Utah Jazz.
Donovan Mitchell spends a lot of his free time helping people in his community, and his work on the basketball court is nothing short of awe-inspiring.
Bob Evans caught up with Mitchell and talked money, success and what it means to stay true to oneself for three questions:
- How do you find time to be the kind person that you are, and help the people that you do?
- You've got a three million dollar contract with the Jazz right now, but in the coming years, you may make a lot more. Can you comprehend the amount of money you may soon be making?
- How difficult has it been for you to get to where you are, and stay where you are?
See below for the extended interview with Mitchell:
