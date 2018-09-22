× Utah Supreme Court hears eleventh-hour arguments on the fight over the Cottonwood Mall development in Holladay

Lawyers clashed Friday before the Utah Supreme Court over whether one of Holladay’s zoning votes approving a huge development at the former Cottonwood Mall site should go before voters in November to be approved or rejected. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With key election deadlines bearing down, the justices scheduled special arguments Friday afternoon before a packed audience over whether the Holladay City Council’s change to a master plan for the 57-acre site near 4800 South Highland Drive amounted to making new laws or applying existing ones.

That question is crucial. If the court decides the council was applying existing laws, the city’s decision clearing the $560 million high-density development is not eligible for a public vote. But if the justices say the city was making new laws, then voters can weigh in.

