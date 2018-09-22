× Utah County man arrested after allegedly smashing bottle of whiskey over friend’s head, causing serious injury

OREM, Utah — A Utah County man was arrested after allegedly breaking a bottle of Fireball Whiskey over his friend’s head while the two were “talking sh**.”

Dylan Everrett Wood, 25, was arrested Saturday for one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and one count of criminal mischief, a class-A misdemeanor.

A probable cause statement released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to the Timpanogos Regional Medical Center to assist in an aggravated assault investigation.

Officers spoke to the victim of the alleged assault, who told them that he and Wood were driving down Center St. near Mountain View High School, having just left a friend’s wedding.

The victim told officers that he and Wood, who was in the passenger seat of the car, where engaging in “talking sh**” when Wood grabbed a bottle of Fireball Whiskey and hit him in the head.

“The Victim stated that the bottle broke when he was struck,” the probable cause statement said.

Wood allegedly hit the victim a second time with the bottle, causing deep lacerations to the right side of his face and head.

The victim told officers he pulled his vehicle over, and realized he was bleeding badly from his head. He asked Wood to drive him to a nearby hospital.

“Initially the Victim was uncooperative in providing Lindon Police with any investigative leads,” the probable cause statement said. “Once he received care for his injuries he became cooperative.”

Wood was located by sheriff’s officials and booked into the Utah County Jail for the above charges.

While at the hospital, the probable cause statement said that officers spoke to a physician about the victim’s injuries. The physician told them that had the victim not have gone to the hospital quickly he could have died due to blood loss, prompting the charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.