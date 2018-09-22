Red flag fire warning in effect in Wasatch County; fire danger high
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A red flag warning was put into effect Saturday until 8:00 p.m. due to high winds and low humidity levels.
The warning began at 2:48 a.m., North Summit Fire stated in a tweet.
During a red flag warning, weather conditions make it possible for fires to start easily and grow rapidly. Residents are encouraged to use caution and report any fires immediately to local authorities or fire agencies.
40.362942 -110.998352