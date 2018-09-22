× Red flag fire warning in effect in Wasatch County; fire danger high

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A red flag warning was put into effect Saturday until 8:00 p.m. due to high winds and low humidity levels.

The warning began at 2:48 a.m., North Summit Fire stated in a tweet.

Red Flag Warning URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE@NWSSaltLakeCity

248 AM MDT Sat Sep 22 2018 Wasatch Mountains-

248 AM MDT Sat Sep 22 2018 …RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT

SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY #RedFlag #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/PkdeJgxjrQ — North Summit Fire (@NorthSummitFire) September 22, 2018

During a red flag warning, weather conditions make it possible for fires to start easily and grow rapidly. Residents are encouraged to use caution and report any fires immediately to local authorities or fire agencies.