No. 25 BYU Cougars beat McNeese State Cowboys 30-3, mascot Cosmo accidentally unmasked during game

PROVO, Utah — The BYU Cougars proved they could keep their momentum going after beating the McNeese State Cowboys Saturday 30-3.

The Cougars were coming off a big win after upsetting No. 6 Wisconsin last week in a nail-biting victory.

In the third quarter against McNeese State, Skyler Southam nailed a 47-yard field goal, putting BYU up to 30 points.

BYU will play against the Washington Huskies next Saturday.

During the game, Cosmo the Cougar, whose identity is a closely guarded secret, had his mask fall off.