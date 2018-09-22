× American Fork police seek pair of missing runaway teens after car found abandoned

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — The American Fork Police Department released photos and information on two juvenile runaways, whose car was found abandoned in Idaho.

Drake Niles Mathews and Abraham Terry Chidester were both seen last on Wednesday. They are both 17-years-old.

Police said they believed that both Mathews and Chidester planned to intentionally run away.

Their vehicle, described as a white 2002 Mazda Millenia with Utah license plates, was found abandoned in Ada County, Idaho, police said.

“We believe both of these juveniles are maintaining contact with their high school friends and are being financially supplemented by them through the app: Venmo,” the American Fork Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teens was asked to call 801-794-3970.