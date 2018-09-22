× A Utah high school student was happy working at KFC. But with this program’s help, he’s a pre-med senior in college.

When Franco Jin was a student at Hillcrest High School four years ago, all of his friends were applying for college and he wasn’t sure if he should be, too. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Jin, who moved to America with his family from Argentina when he was 12, would have been the first generation of his family to attend college. Besides, he already had a job.

“I was pretty happy working at KFC,” Jin said. “They would let me eat all the chicken I wanted, no complaints.”

Jin is now a senior pre-med student at the University of Utah, with applications out to about a dozen medical schools. “This is a completely different kind of happy that I get to experience,” he said.

