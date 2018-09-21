zucchini bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 small zucchini2 cups all purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 teaspoon ground allspice½ teaspoon salt1 1/2 cups sugar6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted and cooled2 large eggs¼ cup low fat yogurt1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease loaf pan.

2. Shred the zucchini using a cheese grater. Squeeze shredded zucchini into some papers towels to draw out as much moisture as possible.

3. Whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice, and salt together in a large bowl. In a separate medium bowl whisk your sugar, melted butter, eggs, yogurt and lemon juice together until smooth.

4. Gently fold the shredded zucchini into the liquid mixture with a spatula until combined. Then pour and fold into the dry ingredients. Fold until incorporated fully.

5. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake approximately one hour or until golden brown, rotating the pan halfway through the cooking time. Test by inserting a toothpick into the center of the loaf - it should come out clean when bread is done.

6. Let loaf cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and let rest on a wire rack until cooled (around 30 minutes).

7. Slice and enjoy with butter.

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress