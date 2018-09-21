You will rediscover the places you love in new virtual ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Southern Utah is a home-grown Virtual Reality experience aimed at showing you the sights you could only dream of visiting yourself!

About Soaring Southern Utah: Born and raised in southern Utah, creator and owner Daniel Thompson loves Utah`s incomparable landscape. Over the years, he has spent abundant time exploring hidden canyons and discovering parts only known to locals and experienced hikers.

Realizing that many locals haven`t seen some of these beautiful treasures in their own backyard, and that most visitors will never have the time to experience all southern Utah has to offer, Daniel created the perfect solution - using virtual reality technology to make Utah`s stunning features available to everyone.

Daniel's inspiration for Soaring Southern Utah came while visiting Disney`s California Adventure. He was mesmerized by Soarin` Over California. As he thought about the experience, he told his wife, 'We have just as much to show here in southern Utah as in California.' His wife Amber, a California native, agreed, and they set off to create their own magical ride.

Creating the immersive visual experience proved more difficult than expected. For one, the technology to capture 360-degree footage during long helicopter flights did not exist. Undeterred by the opinion of industry experts, Thompson, an engineer, invented the technology himself.

Soaring Southern Utah offers a great way to rediscover the places you already love. It will take you to places you`ve never been and help you to reconnect with southern Utah from a whole new vantage point.

Find out more at www.iesouthernutah.com or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Soaringsouthernutah/.