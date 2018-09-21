Wanted with Scott McKane: Criminals caught stealing some unlikely items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted out of Murray. He allegedly broke into a salon with a hammer and stole the store's whole cash drawer. Anyone with information was asked to call (801) 264-2673.

Police in Orem asked for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing three wifi routers from a local store by shoving them down his pants. Anyone with information can call the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070.

Police in Mapleton said a woman used a stolen credit card at a local store. If you recognize the suspect, contact (801) 229-7070.

Unified Police say a suspect went into a store and stole a cash register. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call (801) 229-7070.