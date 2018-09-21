Utah Food Bank’s Mobile School Pantry is in full swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Food Bank always sees an increased demand during the summer months when kids are out of school and without access to school lunch programs or breakfasts. This year they served more than 93,000 free meals from 39 sites.

Now that school is back in session, the Mobile School Pantry is in full swing. It visits 69 schools once a month. In 2017, 234,000 people were served through this program alone, 130,000 of them were children.

Each of the schools is supported by a corporate sponsor, and Cyprus Credit Union is one of those sponsors for this entire school year. Cyprus Credit Union has been supporting the Utah Food Bank dating back 13 years, in three ways: food, time and money.

Now through September 30, you can support their efforts to fight hunger by donating food or money at any of their branches in Utah. Every little bit helps! For every $1 donated, Utah Food Bank can provide up to $7.48 worth of goods and services to those in need.

September is also National Hunger Action Month, where Feeding America and its network of nationwide food banks draw attention to the issue of hunger. This is a great way to take action in the fight against hunger!

www.UtahFoodBank.org