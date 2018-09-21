Tooele police seek to identify individuals for information on forgery case

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele City Police Department released photos of two separate individuals Friday, who may have information on a forgery case.

According to Det. Mableson with Tooele City Police, the two used stolen checks. It was unclear how the two individuals received the checks.

“Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Mableson at (435) 882-8900 or Tooele County Dispatch at (435)882-5600 or text “TOOELETIP” plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES),” police wrote.

Pictures of the suspects can be seen below: