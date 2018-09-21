This is everyone’s dream car!

General Manager Dan Bush joined Budah on The Place Friday with the GranTurismo.
It’s not only incredible to look at, and to drive with it’s 4.7-liter VI engine built by Ferrari, but it’s also extremely comfortable and convenient for all on board (up to 4 people can ride)!
Maserati also has a focus on safety and a redesigned "infortainment" system which includes a Harman Kardon premium sound system.
Learn more at Maserati of Salt Lake City located at 198 East 500 South in Salt Lake City, or by visiting: www.maseratisales.com