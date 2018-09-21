Suspected DUI driver causes chain-reaction crash on SR 201 in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A driver was booked into jail Friday morning after investigators say he caused a chain-reaction crash in West Valley City.

The crash happened just before one a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 201 at 6800 West.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Capes, a truck was stalled off to the side of the road, and a vehicle crashed into it.

That caused a chain-reaction crash, involving a total of five vehicles.

It was dark at the time of the crash.

"Things come unexpected out on the roadway so use caution," Trooper Capes said. "Maybe slow down just a little bit."

Troopers arrested the driver who ran into the stalled vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence.

SR 201 westbound was closed in that area until about 2:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say there could've been more severe injuries, but everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.