St. George man arrested for alleged rape of teen in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A St. George man was arrested and charged Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on two separate occasions in 2017.

A probable cause statement released by the Utah County Sheriff stated that Peter Songmow, 20 was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of rape, all first-degree felonies.

The statement said that during a forensic interview, a female juvenile told a caseworker with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office that she had been sexually assaulted by Songmow, once in January of 2017 and once in March of 2017.

Both of the incidences occurred in secluded areas near Skyridge High School, the probable cause statement said.

Sheriff’s officials said that the victim of the alleged sexual assaults was 15-years-old at the time of the first incident.