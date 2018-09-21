Smoked Pulled Pork from the new Macey’s in Draper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We grill, you chill" is the motto for Macey's this football season. They have everything you need for your tailgating party - from in-house smoked meats, to fresh cut fruits and veggies, to scratch-made donuts.

Chef Mollie Willing-Snider stopped by with some goods from the new Macey's in Draper (1212 East Draper Parkway, Draper, Utah, 84020) to show us these finger-lickin', football-friendly recipes!

BBQ Sauce Recipe

Making your own BBQ Sauce is so easy and satisfying.

This basic recipe can be dressed up with additional ingredients to really make this sauce your own.

1 Cup of Ketchup

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons Worchestershire Sauce

¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

½ teaspoon Cayenne (or to taste)

2 teaspoons Garlic Powder

2 teaspoons Onion Powder

½ teaspoon Dry Mustard

Salt, to taste

Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Place all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth (great job for a kiddo wishing to be involved in your cooking-time). Transfer the BBQ sauce to a sauce pan and simmer over medium heat for 2 minutes (be sure not to over-cook or hard boil) stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the heat and cool before using.

Chef Mollie`s Tip: Remember you always want to sauce your meat at the end of cooking. BBQ sauce contains a lot of sugar. Sugar burns easily.

Colorful Coleslaw

This slaw recipe is easy to make, delicious, and has great crunch!

It`s also really simple to double, triple or quadruple based on the number of your football friends.

1 ½ Cups Green Cabbage

1 ½ Cups Red Cabbage

½ Cup Matchstick Carrots

¾ Cup Mayonnaise

3 Tablespoons White Sugar

¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

Salt, to taste

Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste

With a sharp knife or in your food processor, shred the red and green cabbage. Hold the two cabbages, and the ½ cup of carrots, separately until needed. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Place the prepared green cabbage and carrots in a large bowl leaving the red cabbage aside. Pour the dressing over the green cabbage/carrot mixture and toss to coat. Gently fold in the red cabbage. Chill several hours before serving.

Chef Mollie`s Tip: Waiting to fold in the red cabbage at the end helps to reduce the red color from turning the other ingredients a bright pink. Believe me, your coleslaw will take on a slight reddish tint but it won`t be over-the-top pink. Remember, coleslaw should not sit out too long, particularly on a hot day. If you`re using this recipe for your pre-game tailgate make sure you have a cooler and plenty of ice on hand. That way everyone will enjoy the game!!

If you want to make things even easier on yourself, you can shop online and pick-up curbside through Macey`s Anywhere or have the groceries delivered straight to your home through Shipt. You can also checkout on your phone with the Skip Checkout app. Macey's is locally owned, and now has 13 locations from Logan to Utah County. Find out more at maceys.com.