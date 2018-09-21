Pleasant Grove looking for ‘suspicious’ man who approached children at Valley View Elementary school

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Pleasant Grove Police are investigating reports of a suspicious male approaching children in the area of Valley View Elementary.

The school is located at 941 East Orchard Drive.

Officers located the vehicle in the area and made contact with the individual.

According to a post on the Pleasant Grove Police Facebook page, the suspect did not appear to have a reasonable explanation for being in the area, and the officer suspected the man was there for nefarious purposes.

The man is described as a white male, in his 40s, with a thin build, brown hair and a long goatee beard.

He was driving the white 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck posted on the Facebook page.

Police encourage parents to be alert and remind their children about safety around strangers.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the man driving it, you’re asked to call dispatch at 801-785-3506.