Milo is 30 pounds and still growing

He’s mostly housebroken, but may tinkle when he is excited.
Milo needs a little training, but he’s good with kids, cats and other dogs. He does need a home with a big yard to run and play because he is very active. He would do a great deal with a very active owner who can run or do other activities with him. But he does sleep in a kennel at night.
He’s never been alone before so he may be better off in a home with another dog.
Milo is neutered and current on all vaccinations and chipped.
His adoption fee is $200.
If you’d like more information please visit: www.hearts4paws.org
And, you can visit the Hearts4Paws adoption event at Petco in South Jordan on Saturday, September 22 from 1 – 5 p.m.