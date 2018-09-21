Milo is 30 pounds and still growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milo is a shepherd mix, 10 months old and about 30 pounds and still growing.

He’s mostly housebroken, but may tinkle when he is excited.

Milo needs a little training, but he’s good with kids, cats and other dogs. He does need a home with a big yard to run and play because he is very active. He would do a great deal with a very active owner who can run or do other activities with him. But he does sleep in a kennel at night.

He’s never been alone before so he may be better off in a home with another dog.

Milo is neutered and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

His adoption fee is $200.

If you’d like more information please visit: www.hearts4paws.org

And, you can visit the Hearts4Paws adoption event at Petco in South Jordan on Saturday, September 22 from 1 – 5 p.m.