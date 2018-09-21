× Lightning caused Slate Fire burns 422 acres in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Slate Fire, which was caused by lightning on Aug. 23, grew due to high winds Thursday in Summit County.

The fire, which is burning 3.5 miles north of Highway 50 and six miles northeast of Kamas, was burning 422 acres as of Friday afternoon, Summit County Utah said in a tweet.

Officials determined that the fire was caused by lightning.

Crews worked Friday to create containment lines on the north and northwest edge of the fire, which was adjacent to the Slate Creek drainage.

Yellow Pine Trail (Trail #240) is closed. Smoke may be visible from Highway 40 and Highway 150 around the Slate Creek and Yellow Pine areas, especially in the late afternoon. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place. Please do not report. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/D9e07xt0L1 — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) September 21, 2018