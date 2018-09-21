Kitten found in Salt Lake City recycling plant fire recovering, animal services says

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Animal Services officials say a kitten who was found severely burned during a recycling plant fire Thursday is alive and recovering.

Callista Pearson with Salt Lake County Animal Services said the kitten has singed fur and is currently in an oxygen chamber to help heal its lungs.

The kitten was found Thursday during a two-alarm fire at the Rocky Mountain Recycling Plant, which sent a plume of smoke into the air which was visible throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Bystander Lacee Bradford said she saw firefighters bring out a kitten they rescued from the fire. She said they wrapped it in a towel, brought water to the burned cat.

“It was honestly amazing to see a big firefighter bring out this tiny little cat in the whole midst of the chaos of a fire,” she said. “They still cared about a tiny little kitten.”