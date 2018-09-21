× Health Dept. warns of algal bloom at Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR STATE PARK, Utah — The Wasatch County Health Department has posted warning signs at the entrances for two areas at Deer Creek Reservoir after tests showed the presence of a potentially toxic algal bloom.

Signs at the reservoir’s Island Resort and Rainbow Bay areas indicate cyanobacteria has accumulated along the shorelines of both areas, but has not dispersed throughout the reservoir.

The Health Dept. has issued the following advisories for those visiting the Island Resort and Rainbow Bay areas:

Do not swim or water ski

Do not ingest the water

Keep pets and livestock away

Clean fish well and discard guts

Avoid areas of scum when boating

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality., a test conducted at the Island Resort area on Wednesday showed mycrocystin levels of 4,890 micrograms per liter, over twice the level suggested for a Danger Advisory.

The Utah Division of Water Quality, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District and the Wasatch County Health Department will continue monitoring algal bloom activity and toxin levels at the reservoir.