Gas restored to Nephi after being shut down due to Utah County Fires

UTAH COUNTY — The City of Nephi announced Friday that gas had been restored to residents after being turned off due to the Pole Creek Fire.

According to a Facebook post made by Nephi City, fire authorities gave an “all clear” to restore the connection.

The connection was turned off to the city Sept. 13, due to dangers posed by the Pole Creek Fire and the natural gas station used to supply the city, which is located in Payson Canyon.

“We thank you for your patience and conservation efforts,” Nephi City wrote. “You are free to resume normal activities involving natural gas. We have plans in the works to have a secondary connection that will help to avoid this situation in the future. Please share to spread the word!”