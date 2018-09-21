Box truck rolls on SR 201, driver of other car involved in second crash this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A box truck was involved in a rollover crash Friday morning on westbound State Road 201 at the junction with I-215.

Investigators say another car either pulled in front of the truck, or the truck driver didn't see the car, but he slammed on the brakes and rolled.

He was not injured, nor was the woman driving the other car.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street says this is the second crash the woman has been involved in this week, and was driving a rental car this time.

The truck spilled about 30 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway, Sgt. Street said.