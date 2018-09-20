× Zinke to visit Utah Monday to discuss National Parks maintenance backlog

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be at Zion National Park on Monday to discuss the maintenance backlog within the National Parks Service, according to a spokesman for Utah Congressman Rob Bishop’s office.

“A priority of Rep. Bishop’s is the Restore Our Parks and Public Lands Act,” the spokesman said, referring to a bill Bishop is sponsoring that would establish a fund to address the maintenance backlog of the National Parks Service and other government lands and services.

“To establish, fund, and provide for the use of amounts in a National Park Service and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund to address the maintenance backlog of the National Park Service, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Education, and for other purposes,” a description of the bill states.

Zinke will meet with Bishop and others during his visit Monday.