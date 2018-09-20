UVU will give prospective students a chance to train like firefighters

OREM, Utah — In an effort to attract recruits to their Fire and Rescue Academy, Utah Valley University is hosting a “Firefighter Rookie Challenge” Saturday.

The challenge will be held at UVU’s Emergency Services campus at 3131 Mike Jense Parkway near the Provo Airport. Participants will be issued complete fire turnout gear and have the opportunity to participate in various types of training, such as search and rescue, high-rise ladder exercises, the use of hoses and nozzles and more.

The activities are meant for prospective students to experience what it would be like to go through the UVU Recruitment Academy, a basic firefighting academy that prepares students to become firefighters and hazmat responders.

The Utah Fire and Rescue Academy at UVU trains more than 5,000 firefighters each year. It also provides emergency service training, professional certification and resource assistance.