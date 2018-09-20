× Utah Valley Express will provide extra buses for this weekend’s BYU football game

UTAH COUNTY — The Utah Valley Express, month-old bus rapid transit line that now connects the FrontRunner to major Utah Valley destinations (or will, once construction is totally done), will provide extra buses this Saturday to help BYU fans get to and from the Frontrunner and the BYU game.

By the way, the Utah Valley Express, or UVX, is free to ride. And it will be for three years, according to a report by the Salt Lake Tribune.

Bus riders will still have to pay to ride the Frontrunner. Full details can be found in this press release, and passenger information cards will be passed out on the buses Saturday night.