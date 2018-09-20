× Utah charity wants to give the ‘gift of sleep’

SALT LAKE CITY — Some online mattress brands will allow a trial period for customers to decide whether or not they like their new mattress. If a customer decides they don’t want the new mattress, they can get a refund — but only if they find a charity to donate it to.

Utah local Emma Petersen said up until she founded Adopt-a-Bed, almost no Utah charities would accept mattress donations, making it difficult for customers to be refunded.

A press release from the charity said many Utahns can’t afford a basic mattress. Petersen said she feels having a “clean, comfortable bed gives people a sense of dignity.” Adopt-a-Bed has already donated over 1,000 beds to the Utah community.

People who don’t have a mattress to donate but still want to help can also buy a mattress from Adopt-a-Bed. Their purchase will result in a bed being donated to someone in need.

“You’ve heard of Tom’s shoes and how they give a pair of shoes for every one they sell? This is the mattress version. For every mattress sold, Adopt a Bed donates a mattress to our local nonprofit organizations and individuals,” Petersen said.

The charity also has a gifting program. Donors can choose what they want their donation to go to, or allow the charity to decide what needs should be fulfilled first. According to the press release, 100 percent of contributions go to buy bedding or beds for people in need.

Those who do have a mattress they’d like to donate can drop it off or have it picked up by the charity. Drop off hours and locations are by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 385-333-6692 or emailing fourbellspark@gmail.com. More information can also be found at adoptabed.org.