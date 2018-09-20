USU professor sued by former student alleging sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- Utah State University's piano program has faced months of troubling revelations, with former students sharing their stories of mistreatment, sexual harassment, and in one case sexual assault.

The allegation of assault came into more distinct focus today as our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune reported on a lawsuit filed by former student Jaime Caliendo against her former teacher, Dennis Hirst, who remains employed as a professor.

We spoke with Tribune Reporter Erin Alberty. See that conversation in the video above, and read her article here.