Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Draper causes major delays in the morning commute

DRAPER, Utah -- A multi-vehicle crash on I-15 caused major delays Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-15 at about 14500 South.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers say it ended up being a four-car chain reaction pile-up.

There were no serious injuries, even though some of the victims were left in the cars until they could be safely removed.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still going on, but UHP investigators say it could have and should have been avoided.

"I don`t believe we have any signs of impairment, whether he was distracted or not we don`t know," UHP Sgt. Chad Hecker said. "But something caused him to not be aware of what was going on in front of him, obviously he was following too close and probably driving too fast."

Investigators say charges will be filed.

