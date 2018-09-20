× Lindon Police arrest man for sexually abusing his niece

LINDON, Utah — Police arrested a man who sexually assaulted his 11-year-old niece.

In the middle of August, the victim went with her mother to visit family members in Lindon. While she was helping her uncle Juan Martinez, she told police Martinez hugged her, then groped her. The victim tried to push Martinez away, but he grabbed her again and held her against him.

The victim got away from Martinez and went to find her mother. Later in the evening, the victim told her mother what happened.

Police arrested Martinez on Wednesday. An interpreter was used to conduct the interview with him. Martinez admitted to being in the kitchen with the victim and to hugging her, but denied groping her. Police did not find any prior criminal history for Martinez.