How to choose the right violin for your child

The violin is the second most popular instrument for student musicians (thanks, Lindsey Stirling!), so how do you go about finding the right one for your child?

Cris Behrens, general manager of Summerhays Music Center, and Estefan Cortez, pro strings manager for Summerhays Music Center, stopped by to give us tips for finding and sizing a violin.

They demonstrated - with the help of 4-year-old Sophie Pacheco - the free online program launched by Yamaha Corporation of America that helps parents choose the ideal string instruments for their children. The Violin Finder is designed to help families choose the best violin for their children based on the child`s age, body size, musical skill level and family budget.

Summerhays Music Center uses the Violin Finder at their stores, so you can come in person or visit them online at summerhaysmusic.com.