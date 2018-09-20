How ‘The Hope Lodge’ helps cancer patients and caregivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're traveling to receive the best care possible for cancer, lodging expenses just pile on to already mounting costs. That's why the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City provides such an important service: Free lodging for patients and their caregivers.

Robin Smith, assistant manager of the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge, stopped by to tell us how the Hope Lodge is a home away from home that promotes healing and minimizes stress, while lifting the financial burden, so that patients can focus on getting well.

Salt Lake City's Hope Lodge has been serving patients for nearly three years. There are 32 Hope Lodge locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. As of September 1, the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge has served 9,520 patients and caregivers.

Through events like the upcoming American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event on Oct. 20, the Hope Lodge is able to continue to support cancer patients with lodging during their treatment. You can find information about that event at makingstridesinutah.org .

For more information on Hope Lodge visit www.cancer.org.